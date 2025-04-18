India sends new armored vehicles to Northern command

The Indian Army has begun deploying newly manufactured Mahindra Light Specialist Vehicles (LSV) to its Northern Command.

According to the Indian Army’s Southern Command, the latest batch of LSVs was dispatched this week from the Ordnance Depot in Avadi, Tamil Nadu, for immediate integration into frontline operations.

The vehicles are part of a major modernization effort under a ₹1,056 crore ($140 million) contract awarded to Mahindra & Mahindra in 2021 for the delivery of 1,300 units.

The Mahindra LSV, also known as the Armando, is a compact, four-wheel-drive armored vehicle developed specifically for high-altitude and rough-terrain operations. Designed with modularity and air transportability in mind, it supports a variety of mission configurations, including anti-tank and reconnaissance roles.

The vehicle is powered by a 3.2-liter Steyr six-cylinder multi-fuel turbo diesel engine producing 215 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. With a load capacity of 400 kg and capability for off-road mobility in hostile terrain, it provides tactical commanders greater agility in border deployments.

A senior defense official familiar with the deployment said the LSVs are being positioned to “improve unit-level mobility and tactical strike options in the region,” especially in terrain where traditional armored platforms face logistical constraints.

The Northern Command, which oversees operations along India’s most sensitive frontiers, including those with China and Pakistan, is expected to continue integrating these platforms as part of a broader effort to strengthen combat readiness in remote sectors.