Hermeus integrates Starlink with hypersonic aircraft

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Hermeus, the aerospace and defense technology firm focused on hypersonic flight, recently achieved a significant milestone by integrating Starlink technology into its Quarterhorse Mk 1 aircraft.

The integration, which enables beyond visual line-of-sight command and control, was completed in just 17 days from concept to execution — an impressive feat in the aerospace sector.

This rapid integration follows the successful test of SpaceX’s Starship, which was also equipped with a Starlink terminal, showcasing the reliability and effectiveness of the satellite communication system. The integration occurred during an active taxi test campaign, with no impact on the core testing schedule.

Quarterhorse Mk 1 is an uncrewed, remotely piloted aircraft powered by a GE J85 engine. Its key mission is to demonstrate high-speed takeoff and landing capabilities — crucial components for future hypersonic aircraft operations.

The Starlink integration aims to ensure a stable communication link between operators and the aircraft, an essential feature for its development in uncrewed missions and remote piloting at hypersonic speeds. The company stated that the successful validation of the system is an important step forward in advancing their hypersonic flight program.

Flight tests for the Quarterhorse Mk 1 are set to begin at Edwards Air Force Base, with the aircraft already having arrived on-site for the next phase of testing — medium and high-speed taxi tests. These tests will assess its readiness for the eventual goal of full-flight operations, which will push the boundaries of what is currently achievable in aerospace technology.

Founded to revolutionize air travel by developing hypersonic aircraft, Hermeus is committed to rapid development cycles by combining hardware-rich iterative testing with advanced computing and autonomy. Their initial achievements include the design, build, and testing of a combined turbojet-ramjet engine, which is now being scaled to support their flight vehicle programs.

In addition to Quarterhorse, Hermeus is also advancing the development of Darkhorse, another uncrewed hypersonic aircraft designed to provide asymmetric capabilities for defense applications.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

