Hanwha Defense Australia to support Oshkosh Defense OMFV Consortium

The Oshkosh Defense consortium, which includes Hanwha Defense USA, a division of Hanwha Defense Corporation based in South Korea, was recently selected to participate in the US Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program Concept Design Phase. Hanwha Defense Australia (HDA), another division of Hanwha Defense Corporation, will also support the Oshkosh Defense OMFV consortium.

The Oshkosh Defense OMFV concept leverages the proven capability of Hanwha’s Redback chassis. The Redback is one of two contenders for Australia’s Land 400 Phase 3 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) requirement, which is expected to be awarded in 2022.

“While the OMFV and Land 400 requirements are different in some elements, many of the advanced capabilities could apply to both programs,” said Richard Cho, Hanwha Defense Australia Managing Director. “Along with our Australian suppliers, we’ve learned a lot about the capabilities associated with a modern Infantry Fighting Vehicle. We look forward to working with Oshkosh Defense and Hanwha Defense USA and collectively leverage those insights as part of the OMFV program.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Hanwha Defense Australia will also deliver a Redback to the Republic of Korea (ROK) Ministry of National Defense to undergo a performance evaluation that will inform the Korean future Infantry Fighting Vehicle program.