Hackers have obtained access to classified presentations outlining Russia’s mineral resource development strategy through 2035.

The documents, published by the investigative community InformNapalm, expose Russia’s growing dependence on imported raw materials and its declining domestic resource base. The leaked data, reportedly extracted from the email correspondence of Dmitry Medvedev’s aides as part of the CybOps “MedvedevLeaks,” paints a bleak picture of the country’s long-term resource security.

The documents indicate that Russia is struggling to compensate for the depletion of its mineral reserves. Over the past 25 years, the discovery of new deposits has declined tenfold, and the extraction of strategic minerals has outpaced their replenishment. Between 2018 and 2019 alone, reserves of critical minerals fell by as much as 90%, highlighting a severe imbalance between consumption and exploration.

One of the most alarming revelations is Russia’s near-total dependence on imports for key industrial metals. The country lacks sufficient domestic reserves of manganese, chromium, lithium, cobalt, and copper—essential components for modern technology, defense, and infrastructure. Some of these, such as lithium, have become even more inaccessible following the loss of Ukraine’s mineral deposits. Russia’s supply of cobalt, crucial for military electronics, relies almost entirely on foreign sources, making it vulnerable to economic sanctions and geopolitical disruptions.

Government investment in geological exploration has also seen drastic cuts, with funding reduced by 94 billion rubles. Private sector investment has not been able to fill the gap, further weakening efforts to secure new mineral deposits. As a result, Russia remains largely dependent on exporting unprocessed raw materials. Oil, gas, coal, and iron ore account for more than half of the country’s total exports, underscoring its failure to diversify its resource economy.

The leak also sheds light on Russia’s intensified efforts to secure raw materials from foreign suppliers. In response to shortages, Moscow has ramped up critical mineral imports from China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Mongolia. This push to acquire external resources is not only an economic necessity but also a strategic move to sustain key industries, particularly the defense sector, amid ongoing sanctions and supply chain disruptions.

The leaked strategy documents underscore the extent of Russia’s vulnerability in the global resource market. The country’s declining self-sufficiency in essential minerals threatens its economic and strategic stability. As it grapples with a shrinking resource base and rising import dependence, Russia may face increasing difficulties in maintaining its industrial and military capabilities without significant foreign reliance.

The revelations highlight an uncomfortable reality for Moscow—without immediate action, its ability to control critical raw materials is at risk, posing long-term challenges to its global standing and security interests.