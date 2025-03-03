Germany upgrades Taurus missiles in $160M deal

Saab has received a contract worth SEK 1.7 billion ($160 million) for the modernization and maintenance of the TAURUS KEPD 350 cruise missile system.

The agreement, which runs from 2025 to 2035, aims to enhance the operational capability of Germany’s long-range air-launched missiles.

The order was placed by TAURUS Systems, a joint venture between MBDA Germany and Saab, following an initial request from Germany’s defense procurement agency, BAAINBw. It includes extensive system upgrades as well as a decade-long life cycle maintenance plan, ensuring the continued effectiveness of the German Air Force’s missile inventory.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Görgen Johansson, Head of Saab’s business area Dynamics, emphasized the strategic importance of the TAURUS KEPD 350, stating that the enhancements would provide “significant improvements” to the missile’s capabilities. With a range exceeding 500 kilometers, the TAURUS is designed to strike hardened and deeply buried targets, making it a key asset for high-intensity air operations.

Germany remains a leading operator of the missile, which is integrated with its fleet of Tornado and Eurofighter aircraft. The system’s stand-off capability allows for precision strikes while keeping launch platforms at a safe distance from enemy defenses.

The modernization of Germany’s TAURUS KEPD 350 fleet reflects a broader trend among NATO members to strengthen long-range strike capabilities amid evolving security challenges. The program ensures that the missile remains a reliable component of Germany’s deterrence and air combat strategy for the foreseeable future.