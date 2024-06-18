Tuesday, June 18, 2024
type here...

France orders RTX mobile air traffic control system

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Bryan Nygaard

France has become the latest international customer for RTX’s advanced Mobile Air Traffic Control System, as announced by the company on June 17, 2024.

This acquisition signifies a step forward in enhancing France’s air traffic management capabilities, especially in operational environments that require rapid deployment and flexibility.

The RTX Mobile Air Traffic Control System is designed to provide robust and reliable air traffic management in various settings, including military and disaster response operations. Its modular design and state-of-the-art technology enable quick setup and operation in diverse and challenging environments.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The decision to acquire this system underscores France’s commitment to maintaining high standards of air traffic control and management. The mobile system will enhance the country’s ability to manage air traffic efficiently, ensuring safety and coordination during both routine operations and emergencies.

RTX’s Mobile Air Traffic Control System is renowned for its flexibility, allowing it to be deployed in remote locations and integrated seamlessly with existing infrastructure. This acquisition is expected to improve the operational readiness of France’s air traffic control services, providing a crucial tool for both national security and humanitarian missions.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Army names new air defense system after Vietnam war hero

Colton Jones -
The U.S. Army has named its latest integrated air defense system after Sgt. Mitchell W. Stout, the only Air Defense Artillery Soldier to receive...

Russia’s new fighting vehicle spotted at assembly line

Army

KNDS unveils Leclerc Evolution tank at Eurosatory

Army

Rheinmetall unveils hybrid tank and air defense system

Army

French-made armored vehicles endure Russian airstrike in Ukraine

Army

Arquus to upgrade Qatari VAB armored vehicles

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.