France confirms AMX-10 RC “wheeled tank” delivery to Ukraine

French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu confirmed that the first AMX-10 RC armored vehicles, commonly known as wheeled tanks, have arrived in Ukraine.

The AMX-10 RC reconnaissance armored vehicles, promised by France at the beginning of January, “have just arrived in Ukraine”, announced the Minister of the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu, before the Defense Commission of the National Assembly on March 15. “Some have already gone to a front line,” he said, without giving the number of vehicles delivered.

The delivery was to take place two months after the announcement, in order to prepare the crews and train them at the Saumur cavalry school and at the Canjuers camp, then send the armored vehicles. “I am considering doing a second wave of sessions. I am preparing several decisions for the president of the Republic because these [armored personnel carriers] are starting to serve the Ukrainian partner well,” the minister added.

The AMX-10 RC is a Giat-built wheeled armoured vehicle, usually used for reconnaissance and fire support armed with a 105mm cannon.

The vehicle has similar cross-country performance to that of a tracked vehicle. The 6×6 AMX-10 RC is fitted with a hydropneumatic suspension system with variable ground clearance and tilt, provided by Messier Auto-Industry. A centralized lubrication and tire inflation system is fitted. A shock damper is mounted at each wheel station.