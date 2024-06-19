Wednesday, June 19, 2024
type here...

France and Italy develop new version of SAMP/T

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

France and Italy have jointly developed the SAMP/T NG system. This advanced system, originally designed to manage the ASTER family of munitions, now offers autonomous capabilities against ballistic missiles and a broad spectrum of air threats.

The SAMP/T NG integrates multifunction firing radars like the Thales Ground Fire and Leonardo Kronos Grand Mobile High Power. It can manage various launchers, including ASTER and SHORAD, and integrate seamlessly into NATO’s tactical control chain.

The SAMP/T NG, developed by Thales and MBDA Italia, represents a significant leap in air defense technology. Its open architecture allows for integration with multiple radars and weapon systems, enhancing its versatility and operational readiness. With the ability to manage up to six ASTER launchers and six SHORAD launchers, it provides robust protection against a range of threats, from drones to ballistic missiles.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The ME NG (Module of Engagement New Generation) is the system’s core, coordinating various radars and weapon systems based on a common hardware and software architecture. This ensures that the SAMP/T NG can meet national-specific requirements and maintain interoperability with NATO systems.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Army names new air defense system after Vietnam war hero

Colton Jones -
The U.S. Army has named its latest integrated air defense system after Sgt. Mitchell W. Stout, the only Air Defense Artillery Soldier to receive...

Vietnam-era M113 armored vehicle gets new firepower

Army

Russia confirms second A-50 downed by Ukrainian missile

Aviation

KNDS unveils Leclerc Evolution tank at Eurosatory

Army

Arquus to upgrade Qatari VAB armored vehicles

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.