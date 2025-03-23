type here...

Chinese fighter jet roars past beach at low altitude

By Dylan Malyasov
screengrab from video posted to social media

A Chinese J-16 fighter jet has sparked widespread reaction online after a video surfaced showing the aircraft performing an ultra-low-altitude flight along a beach.

The footage, which circulated across Chinese social media platforms over the weekend, captured the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) fighter flying just meters above the shoreline, its engines roaring as it sped past beachgoers.

While the location and exact timing of the flight were not officially confirmed, the video quickly drew public attention for the close proximity of the aircraft to civilians. Some observers called the maneuver a bold demonstration of precision flying, while others raised concerns about safety and the purpose behind the low pass.

The J-16, developed by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and operated by the PLAAF, is a twin-seat, twin-engine multirole fighter based on the Russian Su-30 airframe. It is designed to perform a range of missions, including air-to-air combat and precision ground strikes, and has been a prominent feature of China’s military modernization over the last decade.

In recent years, the PLAAF has regularly showcased its growing capabilities through high-profile drills and increasingly assertive flight activity, particularly around the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea. However, public displays like the one seen in the video are less common and may reflect an effort to demonstrate readiness and skill both to domestic audiences and abroad.

Military analysts suggest the flyby could have been part of a training exercise or a controlled demonstration, but official confirmation from the Chinese defense ministry has not been issued.

