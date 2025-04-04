China’s new stealth fighter spotted in flight trials

New photos circulating online appear to show a prototype of what could be China’s newest stealth fighter undergoing flight testing, with analysts pointing to a potentially indigenous sixth-generation design under development at the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation.

The aircraft was first observed in flight over Shenyang, Liaoning Province, in December 2024, but new images published in early 2025 offer a clearer look at its configuration.

Unofficially dubbed the “J-50” by some observers—or alternatively “J-XDS”—the fighter marks a possible departure from earlier Chinese strategies of replicating foreign designs, instead suggesting a platform purpose-built for China’s own operational needs.

The prototype exhibits a distinctive planform, including sharply swept lambda wings with downward-canted tips, twin under-fuselage air inlets with diverterless supersonic intake (DSI) features, and dual-engine nacelles. One of the most notable features, visible in recent images, is the presence of movable wingtips, which may function as additional control surfaces.

The aircraft’s design appears optimized for long-range patrols and stealth strike missions in contested airspace, rather than traditional close-range air combat. Analysts have noted the absence of certain features associated with dogfighting agility, suggesting the platform prioritizes endurance, radar signature reduction, and survivability in advanced air defense environments.

Though China officially classifies the aircraft as a sixth-generation system, most international defense experts categorize it within fifth-generation capabilities, in line with other current-generation low-observable platforms.

Regardless of designation, the fighter reflects a shift in China’s defense aerospace approach—moving from imitation to innovation, tailored to its own strategic objectives in potential future theaters.