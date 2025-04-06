China expands footprint at Cambodian port

China and Cambodia have officially launched the joint Yunyang Port Support and Training Center.

The center began operations on April 5, with personnel from both nations stationed at the site to ensure daily operations.

According to China’s Ministry of National Defense, the new center is the result of mutual respect and equal consultation between the two countries and is in line with their domestic laws and international standards. Beijing and Phnom Penh say the facility is not directed at any third party and is intended to deepen practical military cooperation and provide public security benefits.

The announcement comes amid persistent scrutiny of China’s military activities in Cambodia.

Satellite imagery published in 2023 revealed extensive construction at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, including a large dry dock facility and a pier reportedly capable of accommodating aircraft carriers. The scale and complexity of these developments have raised questions about their intended use, particularly given the Royal Cambodian Navy’s limited fleet.

Defense analysts have noted that the dry dock far exceeds the needs of Cambodia’s small naval forces, fueling speculation that the facility may be intended for use by the Chinese military. The base’s proximity to the strategically vital Malacca Strait, a critical chokepoint between the South China Sea and Indian Ocean, has only added to concerns about China’s expanding military footprint in the Indo-Pacific.

As global powers vie for influence in the Indo-Pacific, the operational status of the new China-Cambodia facility at Yunyang Port underscores rising concerns over Beijing’s regional ambitions and the long-term implications for Southeast Asia’s security environment.