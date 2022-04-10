Britain to send more anti-tank missiles to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has authorized the Ministry of Defense to send more anti-tank missiles and other ammunition, to help Ukrainian forces fight back the ongoing Russian invasion.
The Prime Minister announced on 8 April that new military aid to Ukraine will include more than 800 more NLAW anti-tank missiles, additional Javelin anti-tank systems, loitering munitions, and additional Starstreak air defense systems.
“This package amounts to more than £100 million and has been designed in consultation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine to ensure that it meets their military needs,” the news release says.
Also noted is that this builds on the £350 million of military aid and around £400m of economic and humanitarian support that the UK has already provided.
As well as providing bilateral lethal aid, the UK Armed Forces – alongside Polish, US and international partners – have established an International Donor Coordination Centre in Stuttgart.
“This plays a leading role in the international effort and ensures that the military aid delivered to Ukraine is as coordinated and effective as possible,” said in the press release. ” The team from 104 Logistics Brigade was established following the first International Donor Conference convened by the Defence Secretary in February.”