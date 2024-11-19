BAE Systems launches new artillery facility

BAE Systems, a leading defense contractor, is set to establish a new artillery development and production facility in Sheffield, creating 50 high-skilled jobs as part of a significant investment in British defense capabilities.

The facility will be funded through an investment of over £25 million ($31 million), marking an important expansion in the UK’s defense manufacturing landscape.

The 94,000 square foot facility will be dedicated to the production of artillery systems, with a particular focus on BAE Systems’ M777 lightweight towed howitzer, which has been a crucial component in modern artillery capabilities. This development aligns with the UK government’s ambitions to sustain and revitalize essential artillery capabilities across the country.

“Our aim is to deliver long-term artillery capabilities for the UK, which will safeguard, sustain, and grow a critical, specialized British industrial capability as well as provide important opportunities for exports,” said John Borton, managing director of BAE Systems’ Weapons Systems UK business.

Borton also highlighted the importance of the investment, stating, “As we continue to grow our business to meet our customers’ evolving requirements, this significant investment will help us develop a highly-skilled and adaptable workforce as an important part of the national defense infrastructure.”

Work is already underway to prepare the Sheffield site, with expectations to become fully operational in 2025. The facility will house state-of-the-art technology for artillery expertise, ensuring that the UK maintains a cutting-edge capability in this vital area of defense.

Clive Betts, Member of Parliament for Sheffield South East, welcomed the investment, emphasizing Sheffield’s long-standing reputation for engineering and manufacturing excellence. “Sheffield is well known for its strong history of world-class engineering and advanced manufacturing, and BAE Systems’ investment in a new artillery facility and highly skilled jobs will ensure the city continues to play a key role in delivering both economic prosperity and national security,” said Betts.

BAE Systems’ Weapons Systems UK division is responsible for designing, developing, and manufacturing artillery systems and naval guns, as well as providing engineering capabilities. The Sheffield site is the latest in a series of investments by BAE Systems across the UK. The company is currently undergoing a £300 million transformation of its shipbuilding facilities in Glasgow, investing over £200 million in upgrading its munitions business to meet rising demand, and committing £220 million to a new factory in Rochester, Kent.

The Sheffield facility represents a step forward in BAE Systems’ ongoing efforts to build and sustain critical defense infrastructure across the United Kingdom, supporting both local economies and the broader national security goals of the country.