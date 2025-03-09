Apache helicopters armed with Spike NLOS spotted in Iraq

U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters were spotted carrying Israeli-made Spike NLOS (Non-Line Of Sight) missiles at Erbil Airbase, Iraq, on March 5, 2025.

The deployment marks the first time these missiles have been integrated into active combat operations from the Apache platform.

The helicopters, part of Task Force Nighthawk, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), were seen armed with the Spike NLOS All Up Round (AUR) missile system. The fifth-generation version of the missile features an extended range of 20 miles, up from the previous 15.5 miles, significantly enhancing the Apache’s stand-off attack capabilities.

The U.S. Army released a set of images showing an AH-64 assigned to the 101st Airborne Division equipped with the Spike NLOS missiles at Erbil International Airport. The base, located in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region, serves as a strategic hub for U.S. military operations in Iraq and across the broader Middle East.

This deployment represents a milestone in Army aviation, as it appears to be the first instance of AH-64 Apaches operating in an active conflict zone with these advanced Israeli-made weapons. The integration of the Spike NLOS missile further enhances the Apache’s ability to engage high-value targets beyond visual range, adding a new dimension to the helicopter’s strike capability.