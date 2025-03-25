AM General updates iconic HUMVEE

AM General has introduced its latest vision for the iconic HUMVEE platform, marking four decades of production with a modernized concept vehicle designed to improve mobility, safety, and combat capabilities.

The upgraded HUMVEE made its debut at the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) Global Force Symposium & Exposition, held March 25–27 in Huntsville, Alabama.

According to the company, the “Future Driven HUMVEE” represents a significant step forward for one of the most widely recognized tactical vehicles in the U.S. and allied military fleets. The new platform builds on the legacy of the original design while integrating current defense technology to meet the evolving needs of modern battlefields.

In a statement, Jim Cannon, President and CEO of AM General, said, “The Future Driven HUMVEE™ concept encapsulates the company’s innovative spirit and our understanding that continuous improvement isn’t just a cliché. We’re excited for our customers to see our vision for how we will improve the Warfighter’s safety with a cutting-edge restraint system and increase the vehicle’s capabilities for mission success!”

The HUMVEE 4-CT displayed at the event is equipped with a next-generation safety restraint system from IMMI, known as MARS—short for MBrace and RollTek System. The MARS system is designed to enhance occupant protection during rollovers and high-impact events, addressing one of the key safety concerns for light tactical vehicles.

In addition to safety upgrades, the vehicle features an integrated Kongsberg Protector SR4 Remote Weapon Station and a vehicle-mounted counter-drone system developed by Axon in collaboration with Dedrone. These enhancements aim to bolster force protection and improve response capabilities against emerging airborne threats, including unmanned aerial systems.

Company officials emphasized that the Future Driven HUMVEE is a product of collaboration across defense industry leaders and reflects a shared commitment to extending the platform’s service life and adaptability.

With continued demand for light tactical vehicles and evolving mission profiles, the updated HUMVEE concept offers a forward-looking solution intended to serve the U.S. military and international partners for years to come.