US approves $64M sale of M4A1 carbine rifles to Ecuador

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ecuador for M4A1 rifles and associated equipment, with an estimated value of $64 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the proposed sale on April 1, 2025.

According to the DSCA, the Government of Ecuador has requested to buy M4A1 rifles along with Magpul PMAG M4 magazines, technical manuals, training, and logistics support services. The weapons package is intended to enhance Ecuador’s ability to conduct military operations against transnational organized crime groups operating in the region.

In a statement, the DSCA said, “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of Ecuador, an important force for political stability and economic progress in South America.”

The sale is structured to strengthen Ecuador’s operational readiness and improve its capacity to meet both current and emerging threats, particularly in the realm of internal security and border defense.

The agency emphasized that the sale “will not alter the basic military balance in the region” and added that the equipment would be fully absorbed into Ecuador’s existing armed forces without difficulty.

The principal contractor for the sale will be determined following case implementation. There are currently no offset agreements proposed in connection with the deal, although such arrangements may be negotiated between the Ecuadorian government and the contractor during later phases.

The proposed sale does not require the deployment of additional U.S. government or contractor personnel to Ecuador, and it will not impact U.S. defense readiness, the DSCA noted.

The final dollar amount will depend on specific requirements, budget authority, and contractual negotiations if the sale proceeds through conclusion.