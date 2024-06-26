Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Ukrainian Bradley shoots down Russian FPV drone

By Dylan Malyasov
A Ukrainian Bradley Fighting Vehicle has successfully shot down a Russian  First Person Video (FPV) drone using its 25mm Bushmaster main gun.

According to the Militarniy’s report, the incident occurred in the Pokrovske direction in Donetsk.

The gunner spotted the Russian FPV drone through the thermal sight and opened fire with standard 25mm ammunition. Notably, these rounds lack an airburst function, making the gunner’s precision even more impressive.

The M242 Bushmaster, developed by Hughes Helicopters and McDonnell Douglas under the Chain Gun project, features a chain-driven mechanism and dual-feed system, allowing quick switching between ammunition types. It can fire in single shots or bursts at 100 or 200 rounds per minute, with a maximum rate of 500 rounds per minute. The vehicle typically carries 900 rounds, with 300 ready to fire and 600 in reserve.

The skillful operation of the Bradley’s weapon system enabled the destruction of the highly maneuverable and small target with minimal shots.

