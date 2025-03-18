Ukraine could receive more Mirage 2000 jets from third countries

The possibility of Ukraine receiving additional Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets remains under discussion, with French President Emmanuel Macron reiterating that these aircraft could be supplied by third countries currently operating them.

While France has already committed a small number of Mirage 2000-5Fs to Ukraine, no other nation has publicly declared its willingness to transfer these aircraft.

According to an analysis by Defense Express, seven countries currently operate a total of approximately 240 Mirage 2000 fighters, excluding France.

These include:

Egypt: 15 Mirage 2000EM, 4 Mirage 2000BM

Greece: 5 Mirage 2000EG, 24 Mirage 2000-5/Mk II

India: 44 Mirage 2000H/I, 11 Mirage 2000TH/TI

Peru: 10 Mirage 2000P, 2 Mirage 2000DP

Qatar: 9 Mirage 2000-5EDA, 3 Mirage 2000-5DDA

Taiwan: 45 Mirage 2000-5EI, 9 Mirage 2000-5DI

UAE: 44 Mirage 2000-9/EAD/RAD, 15 Mirage 2000-9DAD

However, several factors could limit the number of Mirage 2000s available for transfer. India, for example, maintains close defense ties with Russia, including the procurement of Kalibr cruise missiles, and has modernized its Mirage fleet with Israeli assistance—making re-export to Ukraine unlikely. Egypt, which relies on Soviet and Russian-origin equipment, may also be reluctant to damage relations with Moscow. Taiwan faces its own security challenges and is unlikely to part with its Mirage fighters.

Peru’s Mirage fleet is reportedly in questionable operational condition, raising concerns about their suitability for frontline combat. However, Greece could be reconsidering its position, as its Mirage 2000-5 fighters failed to find a buyer in India and will become non-operational within two years. With Greece already integrating Rafale fighters into its air force, it may be open to a deal involving additional Rafale acquisitions in exchange for transferring its Mirage 2000-5s.

A similar arrangement could be possible with Middle Eastern nations. Qatar, awaiting the delivery of 36 Rafale jets, could have an incentive to offload its modernized Mirage 2000-5EDA fighters. Meanwhile, the UAE—operating the most advanced Mirage 2000-9 variant—has ordered 80 Rafale jets and could be engaged in discussions about potential transfers.

Macron’s continued references to the possibility of third-party Mirage 2000 deliveries suggest that diplomatic negotiations are ongoing. While no definitive commitments have been made, the prospect of reinforcing Ukraine’s air force with these aircraft remains under consideration.