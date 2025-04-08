type here...

Ukraine captures Chinese combatants

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian forces have captured two Chinese citizens serving in the Russian military in the eastern Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday.

“Our soldiers captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting as part of the Russian army,” Zelensky said in a statement shared by the Office of the President. “This happened on Ukrainian territory — in Donetsk region. We have their documents, bank cards, and personal information.”

Zelensky said intelligence services are now working to determine how many other Chinese nationals may be operating within Russian military units.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“We believe there are more,” he said. “Our intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, and relevant Armed Forces units are verifying all the facts.”

The two Chinese fighters were reportedly captured by Ukraine’s elite 81st Airmobile Brigade during a clash near the villages of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka. According to a post by the brigade on Facebook, a total of six Chinese nationals took part in the firefight. The remaining four have not been publicly accounted for.

The Office of the President noted that the captured individuals were found with weapons in hand, actively participating in combat operations as part of a Russian military formation. President Zelensky said he had instructed Ukraine’s foreign minister to urgently contact Beijing for an official explanation.

“This is another country militarily supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “We’ve already seen this with Iran and North Korea. But there’s a key difference — the Chinese were captured fighting on Ukrainian soil.”

Zelensky added that the development demands an international response. “This is a clear signal that [Vladimir] Putin intends to prolong this war at any cost. It requires a reaction — from the United States, from Europe, and from everyone in the world who wants peace.”

The Chinese government has not yet responded publicly to Ukraine’s statements.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Kraken accelerates naval drone production

Dylan Malyasov -
Kraken Technology Group announced that its AREA 1 manufacturing facility is fully operational and currently producing over 500 advanced uncrewed maritime systems annually, with...

South Korea sends K2 Black Panther tank to Peru

Army

Tanks for show: Russia sends combat vehicles to Minsk parade

Army

Kazakhstan unveils new amphibious combat vehicle

Army

K2 tank deal stalls amid Polish budget disputes

Army

Elite forces test Benelli’s counter-drone shotgun

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.