Suicide drones strike another Russian early warning radar

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
A series of drone attacks have targeted the Russian strategic early warning radar system, with the latest strike occurring in the Orenburg region.

Local media reported the fall of a drone near the village of Gorkovskoye in the Novoorsky district, close to the city of Orsk.

The attack targeted the over-the-horizon radar station “Voronezh-M” located at coordinates 51°16’25″N 58°57’32″E. This radar system, built in 2017, is designed to detect space and aerodynamic objects, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

If the drone originated from Ukraine, it would have had to flight over 1,500 kilometers, possibly avoiding parts of northern Kazakhstan. This strike follows a recent attack on the Voronezh-DM radar in the Krasnodar region, which occurred amid Russian military exercises focusing on the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Ukrainian authorities do not appear to have publicly claimed responsibility for the attack on radar systems.

Russian officials have not commented on the direct hit to a key component of the country’s missile defense system. The increasing frequency of these drone strikes highlights the vulnerability of critical Russian defense infrastructure.

