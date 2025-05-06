type here...

Stratolaunch, Ursa Major complete breakthrough hypersonic tests

NewsSpace Force
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Ursa Major pic

Ursa Major has announced the successful completion of two sustained hypersonic flight tests of its Hadley liquid rocket engine.

The tests, conducted since late 2024 in partnership with Stratolaunch, exceeded both flight and power expectations using the Talon-A2 hypersonic testbed vehicle.

According to Ursa Major, both test flights met key performance benchmarks and concluded with the successful recovery of the Talon-A2, enabling future re-use and reinforcing the testbed’s viability for repeat operations.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“With these successful sustained hypersonic flights, Ursa Major and Stratolaunch are pushing the boundaries of hypersonic technology and building a track record of achievement,” said Ursa Major CEO Dan Jablonsky. “Ursa Major is answering the call from our military and government partners to innovate and meet the mission to provide critical national security capabilities, while continuing to assert ourselves as a hypersonics category leader for the warfighter.”

The Hadley engine, delivering 5,000 pounds of thrust, operates on an oxygen-rich staged combustion cycle using liquid oxygen and kerosene. It is built for small-scale launch vehicles and hypersonic systems. Hadley previously reached high supersonic speeds in its inaugural flight with Stratolaunch, and the recent milestones bring its total flight count to three in less than one year.

As noted by the company, Hadley is designed for both commercial and defense applications, offering rapid manufacturing and operational flexibility.

Ursa Major emphasizes that the system is tailored to accelerate deployment timelines for the Department of Defense by enabling new mission capabilities in speed, range, and payload delivery.

Hadley is the foundational engine in a broader family of propulsion products being developed by Ursa Major, which include solid rocket motors and in-space propulsion systems.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Defense Dept shuts down Booker tank program

Dylan Malyasov -
The U.S. Department of Defense has ordered the cancellation of the M10 Booker light tank program. The decision comes as part of a broader overhaul...

South Korean firm patents futuristic tank

Army

Nigeria may buy Chinese air defense systems

Aviation

New U.S. missile clears path to full production

Army

Israel confirms interceptor malfunction near Ben-Gurion airport

Army

Anduril shows mass production of drone interceptors

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.