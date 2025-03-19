South Korea’s KF-21 jet nears mass production milestone

South Korea’s next-generation fighter jet program is making steady progress, with the first mass-produced KF-21 Boramae on track for deployment with the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) in 2026.

The project, led by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), has entered a critical phase as the fuselage mating process advances.

According to KAI, the precision assembly of the aircraft is being conducted using the Flexible Automated Splice System (FASS), ensuring accuracy within a thousandth of an inch. The latest developments were showcased last month as KAI provided an update on the structural assembly process.

The KF-21 Boramae is South Korea’s most advanced indigenous fighter jet, designed to enhance the country’s airpower capabilities. The aircraft, a 4.5-generation multirole fighter, is expected to replace aging F-4 and F-5 jets while complementing the F-35 fleet. The fighter incorporates stealth features, advanced avionics, and compatibility with a range of modern weapon systems.

South Korea has committed to producing at least 120 KF-21s by 2032, strengthening its self-reliance in aerospace technology. The program has also drawn international interest, with Indonesia maintaining a stake in its development despite reported delays in financial contributions.

The Republic of Korea Air Force plans to begin operational testing of the KF-21 in 2026, following extensive ground and flight evaluations. The successful integration of the fighter into service would represent a milestone in South Korea’s defense industry, reducing dependence on foreign manufacturers and reinforcing the nation’s ability to project airpower in the region.

KAI has stated that the production schedule remains on track, with serial manufacturing expected to ramp up in the coming months. The company has emphasized its commitment to maintaining high-quality standards throughout the assembly process to ensure the fighter meets ROKAF’s operational requirements.

With geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region rising, the KF-21 program is viewed as a strategic initiative to bolster South Korea’s defense posture. The fighter’s capabilities are designed to provide an edge in air superiority missions, reinforcing deterrence against potential threats.

As development progresses, South Korea’s ambitions in the defense sector continue to expand, with the KF-21 Boramae standing as a symbol of technological advancement and military preparedness.