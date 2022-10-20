Thursday, October 20, 2022
type here...

South Korean new fighter jet unveiled to public at Sacheon Air Show

NewsAviation
By Min Cheol Gu
Modified date:
Photo by car_rugsnw_

South Korea has unveiled to the public the prototype of its next-generation indigenous fighter, the KF-21 Boramae (meaning hawk in Korean), at the Sacheon Air Show.

The new KF-21 Boramae fighter jet has been showcased at an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, Thursday, where the four-day Sacheon Air Show kicked off the same day.

The new KF-21 is s one of the most important national projects to replace current air force fighters and to introduce the next generation fighter that can satisfy the future operation concept of the force battlefield.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Boramae is a multi-role fighter jet and the outcome of the KF-X aircraft development program which has been pursued since 2016. Indonesia has promised to fund 20 percent of the total development cost, or 1.73 trillion won ($1.55 billion), in exchange for 50 planes that will be manufactured there for the Indonesian Air Force, as well as technology transfers.

Currently, there are six KF-21 prototypes and they plan to conduct a combined 2,000 sorties or dispatches over Korea’s western and southern territorial waters through 2026 before undergoing a one-year tentative combat suitability test this year, with a view to achieving its final combat suitability in 2026 ― key steps in the phased development process, according to KAI.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Min Cheol Gu
Gu Min-Chul is a defense reporter, covering the Korean defense industrial base and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine