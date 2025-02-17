type here...

Russia’s new TOS-2 destroyed in Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Images have surfaced on social media allegedly showing the first confirmed loss of Russia’s newest TOS-2 thermobaric rocket launcher in Ukraine.

The multiple launch rocket system, recently deployed to the front lines, now appears to have been reduced to wreckage.

Photos of the burned-out remains of the launcher were published in media outlets, allowing open-source intelligence (OSINT) analysts to geolocate the site to Petrivka, Donetsk region.

According to initial assessments, the vehicle was likely struck by a Ukrainian first-person view (FPV) drone. The additional protective measures installed on the system, including so-called “cope cage” armor, failed to prevent its destruction.

The TOS-2, a next-generation thermobaric weapon system, was introduced as an upgrade over previous versions, incorporating improved mobility and survivability features. However, this incident raises questions about its effectiveness in high-threat environments where drone warfare has become increasingly decisive.

The loss of the TOS-2 underscores the vulnerability of even advanced Russian military hardware to evolving Ukrainian tactics, particularly the use of small drones for precision strikes. While Russian forces continue to field new equipment, the battlefield remains highly contested, with neither side maintaining absolute dominance in firepower or protection.

Executive Editor

