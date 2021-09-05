Russian heavy artillery systems found abandoned near Ukrainian border

Bloggers found an abandoned and unguarded heavy artillery systems near the railway station of the city of Pochep in Russia’s Bryansk region.

In footage shot by one of the bloggers, at least ten 2S19 MSTA-S self-propelled howitzers, 3 1V13 artillery fire control vehicles and 3 1V14 artillery command and reconnaissance vehicles from the 1V12 command and control vehicle complex.

According to the blogger, heavy artillery systems were left unsupervised for a long time. Sources reported that large military vehicles had been involved in a training exercise and were supposed to return to base, but there were difficulties with logistics.

On top of that, Pochep is a town in a region that borders northeastern Ukraine, about 60 kilometers (37 miles).

As noted by the Army Technology, the 2S19 MSTA-S is a 152mm self-propelled howitzer that was designed to defeat unsheltered and covered manpower, weapons and materiel to division level.

It is armed with a 152 mm/L47 howitzer, which is similar to that used on the 2A65 MSTA-B towed howitzer, additionally fitted with an semi-automatic loader and fume extractor. Maximum rate of fire is 7-8 rounds per minute. The MSTA-S is compatible with all standard 152 mm projectiles used by the D-20 towed gun-howitzer and 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer. The 2S19 fires a wide range of munitions, including standard and rocket-assisted HE-FRAG projectiles, cluster projectiles with anti-tank submunitions, jammer carrying projectiles.

Similarly, an abandoned T-90 main battle tank was found at a garbage dump in Volgograd by local residents.