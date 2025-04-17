Despite recent public statements suggesting otherwise, Russian forces launched a large-scale assault in southern Ukraine on April 16, in what appears to be a renewed offensive effort along the Zaporizhzhia front.

According to Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces, the attack began around 6:00 p.m. local time and involved over 320 Russian troops and at least 40 pieces of armored equipment, including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

The offensive occurred near the settlements of Pyatykhatky, Stepove, Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka, and Mali Shcherbaky.

Ukrainian forces reported that Russian assault groups were drawn from several regiments of the 58th Combined Arms Army of Russia’s Southern Military District. The attack also included multiple buggies and three tanks.

However, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance detected the Russian movements in advance, enabling artillery and drone strikes to hit enemy formations before they reached contact lines. The first armored vehicles were struck eight kilometers before the front, resulting in the destruction of three BMPs.

The fighting lasted more than two and a half hours. Ukrainian forces maintained their positions and repelled the assault with a combination of drone surveillance, precision artillery, and fortified defenses.

In a release, Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces stated that 29 Russian armored vehicles were destroyed and at least 140 enemy personnel were killed. Three Russian tanks were also reported damaged during the engagement.

“Despite the intensity of the assault, the enemy failed to gain ground. Our positions remain intact,” the statement read.

The renewed Russian offensive comes amid broader efforts by Moscow to regain tactical momentum following stalled operations across several frontlines. Military analysts say the attack reflects continued pressure on Ukraine’s southern defenses.

As of now, Ukrainian forces continue to hold their ground, with no reported territorial losses from the assault.