Russia increases range of its new flamethrower system

By Dylan Malyasov
screengrab from video posted to social media

The Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed the first battlefield use of upgraded 220mm TBS-3M rockets for the TOS-2 “Tosochka” heavy flamethrower system.

In a statement issued on April 17, 2025, the Ministry stated that the new TBS-3M munitions extend the range of the TOS-2 from 12 to 15 kilometers.

The rockets reportedly feature an improved solid-propellant motor and a heavier warhead, which Russian officials claim increases effectiveness against entrenched targets and light armored vehicles at longer distances.

The TOS-2, mounted on a Ural wheeled chassis, is the latest evolution of Russia’s heavy flamethrower platforms, following earlier systems like the TOS-1 “Buratino” and TOS-1A “Solntsepyok.” It employs thermobaric and incendiary warheads designed to destroy enemy personnel in fortified positions, bunkers, and urban environments. The system is known for delivering highly destructive area saturation effects using overpressure and heat.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the newly introduced TBS-3M projectiles were developed specifically for the TOS-2 and allow it to engage targets while remaining outside the reach of many conventional anti-tank weapons. This standoff capability is seen as a tactical advantage in limited-conflict zones and urban warfare scenarios.

“The upgraded ammunition significantly increases the system’s strike depth,” the Ministry said in a release, highlighting its potential battlefield utility in current operations.

As the war in Ukraine and tensions across other regions persist, the deployment of the upgraded TOS-2 underscores Russia’s continued reliance on heavy firepower and thermobaric munitions to gain tactical advantage.

