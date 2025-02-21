type here...

Putin claims ‘Oreshnik’ warheads resist extreme heat

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Stepanov Slava

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the warheads of the “Oreshnik” system, commonly known as RS-26, can endure temperatures comparable to that of the Sun.

He made the statement on February 21 during the plenary session of the Future Technologies Forum.

According to Putin, the development of such systems was initially conceived in the late 1980s. However, at the time, the necessary materials for their implementation were not available.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Putin did not provide additional details regarding the composition, operational status, or deployment plans of the “Oreshnik” warheads.

The claim of withstanding extreme temperatures raises questions about the technological advancements behind the system and the specific conditions under which it can operate.

The statement comes amid broader discussions on advanced military technologies and strategic deterrence. If accurate, such advancements could have implications for modern defense systems and global security dynamics.

As of now, independent verification of Putin’s claim remains unavailable, and further details from official Russian sources or defense analysts are awaited.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

New tanks for Libya, old trucks for Russian troops

Dylan Malyasov -
A recent military parade in Benghazi, Libya, has drawn attention for showcasing a large quantity of newly delivered Russian-made military equipment—raising eyebrows among Russian...

Russia claims ‘Terminator’ survived missile, drone barrage

Army

Hanwha pushes modern artillery at CANSEC 2025

Army

Ukrainian drone shadows and hits Russian air defense system

Army

South Korean Navy patrol plane crashes during training

Maritime Security

Roshel to build armored vehicles in Czech Republic

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.