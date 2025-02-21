Putin claims ‘Oreshnik’ warheads resist extreme heat

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the warheads of the “Oreshnik” system, commonly known as RS-26, can endure temperatures comparable to that of the Sun.

He made the statement on February 21 during the plenary session of the Future Technologies Forum.

According to Putin, the development of such systems was initially conceived in the late 1980s. However, at the time, the necessary materials for their implementation were not available.

Putin did not provide additional details regarding the composition, operational status, or deployment plans of the “Oreshnik” warheads.

The claim of withstanding extreme temperatures raises questions about the technological advancements behind the system and the specific conditions under which it can operate.

The statement comes amid broader discussions on advanced military technologies and strategic deterrence. If accurate, such advancements could have implications for modern defense systems and global security dynamics.

As of now, independent verification of Putin’s claim remains unavailable, and further details from official Russian sources or defense analysts are awaited.