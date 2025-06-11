New specs unveiled for Italy’s Zombie drone

AURYN Aero has released new details on its AY-44Q Zombie platform, describing it as a modular, partially expendable uncrewed system built for cost-effective counter-UAS (C-UAS) training and red-teaming applications.

According to the company, recent commercial trials have confirmed the platform’s performance and cost-efficiency under repeated operational stress.

In a statement to Defence Blog, AURYN said, “Overall, the system provides a low-cost, high-uptime solution for C-UAS training, sensor validation, and red-teaming scenarios.”

The AY-44Q is designed to endure multiple engagements in high-intensity training environments while remaining field-recoverable.

The company reports that the drone often withstands more than 10 engagements before requiring a full overhaul.

The platform features a modular design, allowing key components to be quickly replaced. As noted by the company, the breakaway motor arms typically absorb the majority of damage during impact and can be swapped out in the field. In most cases, the central airframe remains intact, and only minor cosmetic damage to the shell or bottom cover is observed, depending on terrain conditions.

AURYN says this durability translates to sustained operational availability and reduced long-term costs for training units. The design prioritizes both reusability and realism, enabling forces to simulate threat scenarios without frequent platform replacement.

The Zombie system is part of a broader shift toward adaptable, cost-conscious solutions for testing and validating emerging counter-drone technologies. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, the need for responsive and replicable test targets has grown—particularly for radar operators, sensor developers, and electronic warfare units engaged in counter-UAS missions.

By offering a drone that is affordable, modular, and suitable for repeated engagements, AURYN aims to support more realistic training pipelines across a range of defense applications. The AY-44Q’s survivability and quick-repair features are intended to ease logistical pressure on training commands and red-teaming organizations.

With recent commercial trials now complete, the AY-44Q Zombie appears positioned to support government and private-sector users seeking reliable platforms for scenario-based testing. AURYN has not confirmed when broader procurement or military evaluations may begin but emphasized that the system is already delivering value through low maintenance demands and consistent uptime in repeated live engagements.