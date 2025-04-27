Musk slams F-35 program again

Elon Musk reignited his criticism of the U.S. military’s F-35 fighter jet program, echoing claims that the costly aircraft is not ready for combat and remains vulnerable in modern warfare environments.

In a repost shared Tuesday, Musk amplified a statement from political commentator Laura Loomer, who called the F-35 program “a multi-billion-dollar betrayal of the American taxpayer & our national security.”

The post alleged that Lockheed Martin, the defense contractor behind the F-35, is delivering jets “that are simply not ready for combat,” citing issues with radar systems, software delays, and a lack of progress in operational testing.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This should be getting way more attention & scrutiny than it currently is,” Loomer wrote. She pointed to reports from Inside Defense and Air & Space Forces Magazine indicating “no improvement” in software development or critical systems needed for the aircraft’s full operational capability.

Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla and co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency advising President Donald Trump, added his own sharp criticism, stating: “Crewed aircraft will be destroyed instantly by cheap drone swarms.”

His comment highlights a growing debate about the survivability of manned fighter jets in future conflicts dominated by autonomous and unmanned systems.

Lockheed Martin has early defended the F-35 program, stating that the aircraft remains the most advanced fighter in the world, with cutting-edge stealth, sensors, and weapons integration. According to a statement from the company, the F-35 “delivers unmatched capability to deter and defeat threats.”

The Pentagon has also maintained that while the program has faced challenges, including cost overruns and technical delays, the jet continues to meet the needs of U.S. and allied air forces.

Musk has previously questioned the viability of manned combat jets in an era where drone swarms and electronic warfare are reshaping battlefield dynamics.

The F-35 program, one of the most expensive weapons programs in U.S. history, remains a cornerstone of American air power. Yet, as Musk’s comments reflect, its role in future conflicts continues to face scrutiny.