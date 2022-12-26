Leaked image reveals future Turkish fighter jet

An image of Turkey’s first indigenously developed fighter jet has been leaked ahead of its official demonstration, AirTürkHaber reported.

The future Turkish MMU (Milli Muharip Ucak) fighter jet, better known as the TF-X aircraft, was filmed at the at final Turkish Aerospace’s assembly line.

The new aircraft will officially be unveiled for the first time in public in 2023 and the first maiden flight is reportedly scheduled to take place in 2024.

The MMU aircraft is planned to be kept operational in the Turkish Air Force inventory until 2070s and will be interoperable with other critical assets such as F-16.

The MMU indigenous design and development program prime contract between the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries (SSM) of the Ministry of Turkish National Defence and Turkish Aerospace has been signed on the 5th of August 2016.

MMU aircraft will be a multi-role aircraft, designed mainly for an air-to-air roles with consideration to air-to-surface roles as well.