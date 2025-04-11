Japan eyes C-17 cargo plane as C-130R troubles deepen

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) is confronting operational challenges with its fleet of six C-130R transport aircraft, as reported by Nippon Television Network (NTV).

These aircraft, primarily used to supply remote island bases such as Iwo Jima and Minamitorishima, have experienced periods where none were operational due to maintenance issues.​

NTV reports that in recent years, there have been multiple instances where all six aircraft were grounded simultaneously for several weeks. Maintaining even one or two operational aircraft has proven difficult, according to government sources.​

The C-130Rs were acquired from the U.S. military after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, replacing the aging YS-11 fleet. These aircraft, previously stored in desert conditions, were converted for transport use at a cost of approximately ¥20 billion ($140 million) per unit, totaling around ¥150 billion ($1 billion) for all six.​

Despite their acquisition, the aging aircraft have required extensive maintenance. A five-year, ¥12.8 billion ($89 million) contract was established in 2022 with a private company for comprehensive maintenance. However, issues such as rust, cracks, and equipment degradation have led to concerns about the feasibility of repairs.​

The JMSDF has had to rely on the Air Self-Defense Force for assistance and has implemented measures like preemptively sending additional supplies to mitigate the impact of transport disruptions.​

Discussions are underway regarding the procurement of new transport aircraft, including the U.S.-made C-17. However, concerns have been raised about the C-17’s requirement for long runways and the potential for similar maintenance challenges, given that production of the C-17 has ceased.​

Government officials have suggested that transport missions have been undervalued in defense planning, with budget allocations favoring combat equipment like missiles and Aegis ships. In the current fiscal year’s defense budget, transport-related vessels were among the few items reduced during negotiations with the Ministry of Finance.​