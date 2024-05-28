Tuesday, May 28, 2024
type here...

Israel deploys remote-controlled combat vehicles in Rafah

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have deployed remote-controlled M113 “Zelda” armored personnel carriers on Zaruub Hill in Rafah.

Similar vehicles have been spotted in Jabaliya recently and in February, highlighting the increasing use of uncrewed combat systems in high-risk areas.

An IDF commander, familiar with this technology, confirmed that the remote-controlled M113s have been in use since the start of the war. Some of these vehicles are equipped with remote-controlled anti-tank weapons, providing additional firepower and operational flexibility.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The uncrewed M113s are deployed in areas with high risks to personnel, aiming to reduce casualties and severe injuries during complex urban raids. These vehicles enhance the IDF’s capability to conduct operations in densely populated areas while minimizing exposure to danger for soldiers.

Since the beginning of the ground offensive in Gaza on October 27, the Israeli military has faced intense resistance from Palestinian groups. In its latest update, the IDF stated it continues its offensive in Rafah with efforts to avoid harming noncombatants. Operations are also ongoing in northern and central Gaza, where the military claims to have killed fighters and destroyed weapons depots in the past day.

The deployment of remote-controlled M113s underscores the IDF’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance operational effectiveness and protect its forces in hostile environments.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Suicide drones strike another Russian early warning radar

Dylan Malyasov -
A series of drone attacks have targeted the Russian strategic early warning radar system, with the latest strike occurring in the Orenburg region. Local media...

US Army receives first fielded quadcopters

Army

France buys latest version of Exocet missile for naval frigates

Maritime Security

US-made weapons in Ukraine struggle against Russian jamming

Army

Spain to send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Army

Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drone crashes in Russia

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.