Israel deploys remote-controlled combat vehicles in Rafah

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have deployed remote-controlled M113 “Zelda” armored personnel carriers on Zaruub Hill in Rafah.

Similar vehicles have been spotted in Jabaliya recently and in February, highlighting the increasing use of uncrewed combat systems in high-risk areas.

An IDF commander, familiar with this technology, confirmed that the remote-controlled M113s have been in use since the start of the war. Some of these vehicles are equipped with remote-controlled anti-tank weapons, providing additional firepower and operational flexibility.

The uncrewed M113s are deployed in areas with high risks to personnel, aiming to reduce casualties and severe injuries during complex urban raids. These vehicles enhance the IDF’s capability to conduct operations in densely populated areas while minimizing exposure to danger for soldiers.

IDF remote-controlled M113 “Zelda” seen on Zaruub Hill in Rafah. One like this was seen a few days ago already in Jabaliya, and once before that in February. They explode on impact. I asked an IDF commander familiar with this type of weapon and was told that the IDF has used… pic.twitter.com/diIQbpgQkP — Gaza war unit tracker (@2023gazawar) May 27, 2024

Since the beginning of the ground offensive in Gaza on October 27, the Israeli military has faced intense resistance from Palestinian groups. In its latest update, the IDF stated it continues its offensive in Rafah with efforts to avoid harming noncombatants. Operations are also ongoing in northern and central Gaza, where the military claims to have killed fighters and destroyed weapons depots in the past day.

The deployment of remote-controlled M113s underscores the IDF’s commitment to leveraging advanced technology to enhance operational effectiveness and protect its forces in hostile environments.