Monday, May 24, 2021
Iranian defense industry clones Belarus-made surveillance radar

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by RIBNEWS

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in the presence of Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami, unveiled three new pieces of defense hardware developed in Iran.

Among them is a new long-range radar with the ability to detect and attack stealth aircraft. The new radar system is called the Quds ( some sources said that the Qods).

According to local media, the new radar is designed for detection of aerial platforms (including low-flying aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles), measurement of their range, azimuth and range rate, automatic target tracking and classification,transmission of radar information into an integrated control system.

A feature of the new system is that it operates in the 30-300MHz VHF band, which is a typical anti-stealth working band. This type of radars reportedly is able to detect stealth aircraft such as the F-35 fighter jet in a jammed environment.

Meanwhile, some military experts and analysts drew attention to the fact that the new system looks very similar to the Belarus-made surveillance radar Vostok-E.

Yuri Lyamin also wrote in response to IRGC’s improvised military expo that the new Iranian Qods radar looks like a localized variant of the Belarusian “Vostok” radars that were early bought by Iran.

The tweet, which includes images of Iranian and Belarus’ radars, also shows the visual similarity of the two systems.

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

