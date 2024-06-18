India, US nearing deal on Stryker combat vehicles

India and the United States are in advanced negotiations for the co-production of Stryker combat vehicles, according to The Times of India.

This collaboration will be a major step in bolstering defense ties between the two nations.

The discussions focus on a three-phase cooperation strategy. In the first phase, India plans a “limited” procurement of Stryker 8×8 armored personnel carriers through the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The second phase involves setting up joint production of the Stryker in India.

The final phase aims at jointly developing advanced modified variants of the vehicle.

The initiative aligns with India’s Make in India program, aiming to enhance domestic defense manufacturing capabilities while strengthening military interoperability with the US. This cooperation promises significant benefits, including job creation, technological advancements, and bolstered defense capabilities for both nations.

This move follows several high-level meetings between Indian and US defense officials, emphasizing the strategic importance of their defense partnership.