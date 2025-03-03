Guyana protests Venezuelan naval incursion near oil fields

There is mounting international condemnation following the incursion by the Venezuelan Coast Guard into Guyana’s waters near oil production vessels on Saturday.

A Venezuelan patrol ship reportedly spent several hours navigating between drill ships and questioning their captains, falsely asserting that they were operating within Venezuelan territory.

According to a statement from the U.S. Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, the presence of Venezuelan naval vessels threatening ExxonMobil’s floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit is an unacceptable provocation. The U.S. government reaffirmed its support for Guyana’s territorial integrity and the validity of the 1899 arbitral award that defines its borders. It warned that further provocations could have consequences for the Maduro regime in Venezuela.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) also strongly condemned the incident, describing Venezuela’s actions as a direct violation of international law and the 2023 Argyle Declaration, which was signed between the leaders of Guyana and Venezuela in St. Vincent. The regional body underscored that such provocations contradict commitments to maintaining the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace. CARICOM called on Venezuela to immediately withdraw its vessel from Guyana’s waters and cease engagement with the oil production platforms.

The Organization of American States (OAS) was the first international entity to condemn Venezuela’s military actions. The OAS labeled the incursion a clear violation of international law, warning that such actions undermine regional stability and threaten peaceful coexistence. The organization urged the Venezuelan government to respect ongoing international legal processes, particularly the adjudication of the territorial dispute before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The OAS further emphasized that any attempt to use force or coercion to alter established borders is unacceptable and runs counter to the principles of international law and the OAS Charter. It reiterated its support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling on Venezuela to cease all aggressive maneuvers that could escalate tensions.

Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali, addressed the nation on Saturday, stating that his government had alerted international partners about the incident and deployed Guyana Defence Force air and sea assets to the area. The President also met with opposition leader Aubrey Norton to discuss the latest developments.

The dispute over the Essequibo region, a vast territory rich in natural resources, has been a longstanding point of contention between Venezuela and Guyana. The latest incursion highlights ongoing tensions as the ICJ continues to oversee legal proceedings aimed at resolving the territorial dispute.