type here...

Egypt nears $1B deal for South Korea’s FA-50 jets

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
File photo by Sebastian Romawac

Egypt is on the verge of signing a major defense contract with South Korea for the acquisition of up to 100 FA-50 light combat aircraft, in a deal estimated to be worth over $1 billion.

According to DefenseWeb, Egyptian Ambassador to South Korea Khaled Abdelrahman confirmed that negotiations with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) are nearly complete, and the agreement will include technology transfer.

Initial deliveries are expected to include 36 aircraft, with the remaining 70 to be locally assembled in Egypt, likely at the Helwan manufacturing facility.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The deal also aims to support the development of Egypt’s aerospace industry while expanding strategic defense ties across Africa and the Middle East.

The FA-50, produced by KAI with technical support from Lockheed Martin, shares 70% parts compatibility with the F-16 and is seen as a versatile platform that can serve both as a light combat aircraft and a lead-in fighter trainer. It is expected to replace Egypt’s aging Alpha Jets and Chinese-made K-8E trainers.

Military ties between Cairo and Seoul have grown steadily. In 2023, Egypt signed a $1.66 billion deal with Hanwha to procure 216 K9 self-propelled howitzers, 51 K11 fire direction vehicles, and K10 ammunition resupply vehicles. Earlier, in 2017, Egypt received a decommissioned Pohang-class corvette from South Korea.

The FA-50 agreement, if finalized, would further solidify Cairo and Seoul’s growing defense and industrial cooperation in a region of rising strategic competition.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

India’s artillery offer shakes global market

Dylan Malyasov -
India is positioning itself as a low-cost supplier of critical defense equipment, including artillery ammunition, as global demand surges and Western production remains constrained. According...

Explosion destroys building at Northrop Grumman facility in Utah

Army

Chinese military planes conduct mysterious airlift to Egypt

Aviation

US bombers return to Japan in historic deployment

Aviation

Chinese Z-10 helicopter flies dangerously close to civilian ship

Maritime Security

Russia renews assault on Southern Ukraine despite ceasefire talk

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.