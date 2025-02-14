type here...

Chernobyl nuclear shelter damaged in Russian drone attack

By Dylan Malyasov
A Russian attack drone carrying a high-explosive warhead struck the protective shelter over the destroyed fourth reactor of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The strike, which occurred overnight, represents a severe escalation in the ongoing war and poses a significant risk to global security.

The structure, known as the New Safe Confinement, was built through international cooperation to contain the remnants of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. It was designed to prevent radiation leaks and safeguard the site from environmental hazards.

“This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world, together with America – all those committed to real security for humanity,” Zelenskyy said. “The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia.”

According to Ukrainian officials, the attack caused significant damage to the shelter, but initial assessments indicate that radiation levels remain stable. Emergency responders swiftly extinguished the resulting fire, and radiation levels are being continuously monitored to prevent further risks.

Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s continued aggression, stating that such attacks are a direct threat to international security.

“Every night, Russia carries out such attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and cities. Russia continues to expand its army and shows no change in its deranged, anti-human state rhetoric. This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations — he is preparing to continue deceiving the world.”

The strike on Chernobyl underscores the growing threat posed by Russian military operations, particularly in targeting critical infrastructure with potential global consequences. Ukraine has repeatedly called for increased pressure on Russia, urging international allies to take stronger action to hold Moscow accountable.

“The world must not ignore this,” Zelenskyy stressed. “There must be unified pressure from all who value life – pressure on the aggressor. Russia must be held accountable for its actions.”

International leaders are expected to respond to the incident, with renewed discussions on reinforcing sanctions and providing further military aid to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage to the Chernobyl site and implement precautionary measures to ensure the safety of personnel and the surrounding environment.

