Wreckage confirms combat debut of Ukraine’s new drone

By Dylan Malyasov
Courtesy Photo

Ukrainian forces have reportedly used a new domestically developed jet-powered drone, named “Peklo,” in a recent strike against Russian positions near the Aidar River, marking what appears to be the first confirmed combat use of the system.

According to a report from the Ukrainian defense outlet Militarnyi, the strike targeted a river crossing and an adjacent pumping station.

Visual analysis of the site, including images and video from the scene, showed debris consistent with the tail section of the Peklo drone, including its rear-mounted jet engine. The publication stated that the wreckage “allows for a confident identification” of the drone.

The attack caused damage to the pumping station and reportedly destroyed or severely damaged the crossing. While exact structural losses were not confirmed, sources noted that the drone’s warhead — estimated between 30 and 50 kilograms — would likely be sufficient to disable a light pontoon bridge.

In a statement, Militarnyi said the strike “was likely carried out using the Peklo drone,” citing the shape and propulsion characteristics of the remnants recovered from the site. The evidence, analysts say, offers the first credible open-source confirmation of Peklo’s operational use in the field.

The Peklo, developed by Ukraine’s state-owned defense group Ukroboronprom, was unveiled in December last year. At the time, the company announced that the first batch — described as “several dozen units” — had been delivered to Ukraine’s Defense Forces. No additional details regarding deployment or combat effectiveness had been confirmed until now.

“The Peklo is essentially a small cruise missile,” the outlet noted, highlighting its compact size and jet propulsion. With a stated range of 700 kilometers and a cruising speed of up to 700 km/h, the platform offers a faster and more challenging target for Russian air defenses compared to conventional propeller-driven drones.

Earlier, Russian state media alleged that the drone had been used in a previous strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline infrastructure, though those claims lacked photographic or other evidence to support them.

Military analysts note that Peklo’s velocity and range may allow it to penetrate deeper into contested areas while avoiding slower-reacting air defense systems. The use of expendable, high-speed drones could also impose new logistical burdens on Russian units attempting to secure temporary crossings or infrastructure near front-line zones.

