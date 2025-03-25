War in Ukraine fuels US Army logistics reform

The U.S. Army is advancing a broad modernization push for its Army Prepositioned Stock (APS) program, using lessons from Ukraine’s war and emerging technologies like autonomous drones and predictive analytics to improve combat readiness and logistical speed.

APS comprises warfighting stocks positioned at key global locations, both afloat and ashore, enabling rapid deployment and reducing reliance on transoceanic transport. These stockpiles are one leg of the Joint Strategic Mobility Triad and serve as a critical component of U.S. global power projection.

The Department of Defense mandates a strategic reserve posture under Title 10 U.S.C., with the Army’s APS contributions helping offset limited forward presence amid shifting global threats. Equipment stored in APS is managed under the Care of Supplies in Storage (COSIS) system, designed to keep it ready for use with minimal human oversight.

The Army is now moving to automate inspection and maintenance processes. Autonomous drones equipped with image-recognition software may soon handle visual inspections for surface damage, corrosion, and fluid leaks. According to the Army, such systems could dramatically reduce the time and labor required for routine inspections and feed maintenance data directly into logistics software for streamlined repairs.

Aviation units have already begun adopting similar systems. The Air Force has explored drone-based aircraft scanning during maintenance phases, while Delta Air Lines reduced aircraft inspection times from 16 hours to 90 minutes using automated visual scanning.

The Army is also considering predictive fleet management software, similar to tools used by major logistics firms, to identify mechanical issues before they lead to equipment failure. These systems could support supply forecasting and part delivery, minimizing downtime.

Modernizing APS is part of the Army’s broader 2040 vision to maintain deterrence relevance and ensure rapid response capability. The goal is to enable forces to fight and sustain in contested environments while relieving pressure on air and sea lift capacity.

From Desert Shield to Operation Iraqi Freedom, APS has proven its strategic value. With new technologies reshaping logistics and operational readiness, the Army intends to ensure its prepositioned assets remain a central pillar of U.S. military capability in an increasingly complex security environment.