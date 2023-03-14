Volunteers turn bus into post-apocalyptic medical vehicle

Ukrainian volunteers have created an apocalyptic-looking mobile aid station to assist the front.

A video posted to Twitter by Radu Hossu showed how volunteers converted a tour bus into a battlefield medical vehicle that very likely could survive just about any end of the world scenario you can imagine.

The bizarre vehicle, nicknamed the Oleg Gubal (the name of one Ukrainian hero from the eastern front), was built at the expense of donations from people and foundations from Romania, which in every way support the neighboring country in this difficult and bloody war with Russia.

“Made in Ukraine with the help of Romanians,” Hossu wrote.

The huge angular body with its slat-covered windows hides a whole arsenal of medical equipment and an emergency room with the capacity to operate complex surgery.

Under the vehicle’s hull, the medical crew can work more safely in conditions as close as possible to stationary ones.

According to a tweet from Hossu, the mobile aid station can help up to 60 wounded or 30 severely injured in a day.