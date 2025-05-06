USSOCOM adopts new high-power laser for SOF units

The U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has officially designated B.E. Meyers & Co.’s Squad Aiming Laser – Ultra High Power (SAL-UHP) with the Joint Electronic Type Designation System (JETDS) number LA-30 and assigned it National Stock Number 5855-01-724-3043.

According to a press release issued on May 5 by the Redmond, Washington-based defense technology firm, the SAL-UHP has now been formally added to the Program of Record under the Miniature Aiming Systems – Laser (MAS-L) contract (H9240324D0009). This indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract comes with a ceiling of $49.9 million and a $500,000 minimum ordering guarantee.

As noted by B.E. Meyers, the SAL-UHP is a variant of the company’s DAGIR®-V1 Multi-Platform Advanced Laser System. It utilizes a newly developed Vertical-Cavity, Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) diode core—called the MINIRVA™—that delivers enhanced beam clarity and operational flexibility across platforms during advanced night operations.

The contract configuration includes system accessories from Unity Tactical and modular storage gear from Spiritus Systems, designed to support deployment in demanding operational environments. According to the company, this combination ensures ease of use and quick integration with current SOF gear.

B.E. Meyers has established a long-standing presence in the photonics and laser aiming device field, with product lines such as IZLID®, MAWL®, and GLARE® already in service across U.S. and allied defense forces. The SAL-UHP adds to the firm’s DAGIR® line of high-performance lasers and strengthens its position in the precision targeting segment.

In a statement, the company noted that the SAL-UHP is engineered to support a wide range of tactical missions, offering operators an advanced tool for precision engagement in low-light and no-light conditions. The device is expected to be fielded with various special operations units.

B.E. Meyers & Co., headquartered in Redmond, WA, continues to expand its offerings in directed energy and optical systems, supporting both conventional and special operations forces with advanced solutions designed for modern warfare.