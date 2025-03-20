US southern border secured with new AN/TPQ-53 radar

Lockheed Martin has successfully integrated its AN/TPQ-53 multi-mission radar (MMR) with the Joint Task Force – Southern Border (JTF-SB) command and control systems, enhancing surveillance and threat detection capabilities along the U.S. southern border.

According to Lockheed Martin, the AN/TPQ-53’s open architecture allows for seamless integration with various sensors and command systems, delivering a unified operational picture. This flexibility enables the system to incorporate new capabilities and cutting-edge software updates, ensuring military personnel remain equipped to counter emerging threats.

“The successful integration of the AN/TPQ-53 MMR in the southern border deployment showcases the power of collaboration between industry, government agencies such as the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, and end-users in addressing complex challenges,” said Rick Cordaro, Lockheed Martin’s vice president and general manager of Radar Sensors and Systems.

Lockheed Martin states that the AN/TPQ-53 radar provides agile and precise 360-degree scanning, capable of detecting and tracking both airborne and ground-based threats. The system can be deployed in under five minutes and offers rapid response capabilities against threats such as unmanned aerial systems. These features align with USNORTHCOM’s objective to enhance border security by working closely with Customs and Border Protection.

The integration of the AN/TPQ-53 follows a series of recent demonstrations, including Northern Strike and Desert Guardian 1.0, which showcased the system’s adaptability to software upgrades and evolving national security needs. The radar’s ability to rapidly update and enhance detection capabilities ensures a sustained advantage in monitoring the southern border.

Lockheed Martin continues to emphasize the reliability of the AN/TPQ-53, noting that its performance has established it as a trusted asset for military operations. The company highlights that the radar’s advanced tracking and real-time threat assessment provide critical support for service members responding to dynamic security challenges along the border.