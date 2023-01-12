US Raider Brigade receives first upgraded Abrams tanks

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Raider Brigade has received the most capable variant of the trusty Abrams main battle tank.

The Army said in a release that Soldiers from the “Raider” brigade have received the first batch of M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks.

The Abrams SEPv3 is the most capable tank in the world, featuring technological advancements in survivability, lethality, reliability and communications. The SEPv3 also has space to accept future updates.

The tank update includes improved survivability, counter-IED protection, a new auxiliary power unit, embedded training, ammunition data link, and more. It is also the most reliable Abrams tank ever produced, minimizes the Army’s logistic footprint, and leads the Army in enterprise-level connectivity to maintenance and supply systems.

The M1 Abrams tanks are combat proven and currently serves as the main battle tank of the U.S. Army. The SEPv3 replacing the M1A2 SEPv2 which has been in production since 2005.