US Navy’s newest guided-missile destroyer transiting to new home

The U.S. Navy’s newest guided-missile destroyer, the future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) visited Lihue, Kauai en route to its Pearl Harbor homeport.

According to a recent service statement, the ship is en route to its homeport, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for its scheduled commissioning in December.

Inouye is conducting a tour through the Hawaiian Islands to pay tribute to the memory and legacy of the late Senator Daniel K. Inouye and his lengthy career of service to the people of Hawaii.

The future USS Daniel Inouye is named in honor of Daniel Inouye, who served as a United States Senator for Hawaii from 1963 until his death in 2012. He received the Medal of Honor on June 21, 2000 for his extraordinary heroism in action while serving with the 442nd Infantry Regimental Combat Team in Italy during World War II.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are multi-mission ships able to hold targets on land, at sea, in the air, and under water at risk with a suite of sophisticated weapons and sensors.

The other Arleigh Burke-class destroyers currently under construction at Bath Iron Works include: Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), John Basilone (DDG 122), Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126) and William Charette (DDG 130), as well as the Zumwalt-class destroyer Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002).