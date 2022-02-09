US Navy to receive additional S-400-killer missiles

Defense giant Northrop Grumman Corp. announced a new low-rate initial production contract for its AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER).

As noted by the corporation, Northrop Grumman received a $45.6M contract for the second lot of AARGM-ER Low-Rate Initial Production in December 2021.

AARGM-ER leverages existing state-of-the-art AARGM sensors, electronics and digital models with the addition of a new high-performance air vehicle, solid rocket motor propulsion system and advanced warhead.

“AARGM-ER provides the U.S. Navy with the capability to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman Defense Systems. “This flight test further demonstrated the critical capability of AARGM-ER to precisely engage long-range threats, while enabling launching aircrew to remain at a safe distance.”

AARGM-ER is being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as F-35A/B/C aircraft.

NG also announced the successful completion of the second flight test of its AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER). The U.S. Navy launched the missile from an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft on Jan. 21 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of southern California. The missile performed an extended range profile, engaging a land-based, emitter target staged at the range on San Nicholas Island.

Russian media outlets, including the Topwar and VPK magazines, refer to the AARGM-ER, specifically, as a “S-400-killer”. The air-to-ground missile employed for Suppression and/or Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses is nicknamed the “S-400-killer”, of the ability to target one of modern Russian air defense systems.