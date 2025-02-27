US Navy funds Leonardo DRS for submarine upgrades

Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced that it has received a $45 million investment from the U.S. Navy Submarine Industrial Base (SIB) through contracts with HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding.

The funding is expected to enhance capabilities at the company’s new 140,000-square-foot naval propulsion manufacturing facility in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

The investment will enable a 40,000-square-foot expansion of the facility, supporting critical capabilities for current and future U.S. Navy nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers. The funding builds upon several Navy-funded engineering contracts, including work issued by Newport News Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Electric Boat, further strengthening Leonardo DRS’s steam turbine system design, manufacturing, integration, and testing capabilities, including steam turbine generators.

“This significant investment is the result of extensive collaboration between Leonardo DRS, the U.S. Navy, and our shipbuilding customers,” said Jon Miller, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Leonardo DRS Naval Power Systems business unit. “It signifies the depth of our combined resolve to address some of the most pressing challenges facing our nation’s submarine industrial base with respect to capacity needed to deliver critical capability on time and on budget for the warfighter.”

The Goose Creek facility is expected to open in 2026 and will enhance Leonardo DRS’s naval propulsion capabilities. The company is currently producing critical components for the Columbia-class submarine program, including the main propulsion motor, main propulsion drives, and main propulsion controller, in addition to supporting similar systems for allied navies.

The facility will also play a key role in the development of electric drive systems for next-generation naval platforms.