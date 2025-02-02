US Navy extends Trident II missile life to 2084

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded Lockheed Martin a $383 million contract modification for the continued development of the Trident II (D5) Life Extension 2 (D5LE2) program.

The agreement, announced on January 31, extends Lockheed Martin’s work on the next generation of the U.S. Navy’s strategic deterrent system, ensuring its reliability through 2084.

The cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00004) to contract N0003024C0100 allocates funding for the advanced design and development of the Trident II (D5) Strategic Weapons System (SWS) Life Extension 2 program. Work under the contract will be performed at multiple locations, including Denver, Colorado (55%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (8%); Magna, Utah (4%); Titusville, Florida (3%); and other facilities across the United States. Completion is expected by September 30, 2030.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The contract will be financed through Fiscal Year 2025 Navy weapons procurement funds totaling $382.1 million and $1 million from the Navy’s Research, Development, Technical, and Engineering budget.

The Trident II D5 missile system is a core component of the U.S. Navy’s sea-based nuclear deterrence strategy. Lockheed Martin’s Life Extension 2 program will upgrade the missile to ensure its continued effectiveness aboard the future COLUMBIA-class ballistic missile submarines.

“The second life extension of the Trident D5 missile will enable the United States and United Kingdom, through the Polaris Sales Agreement, to maintain credibility deterring evolving threats,” said Jerry Mamrol, vice president of Fleet Ballistic Missiles at Lockheed Martin. “We are proud to continue our critical partnership with the U.S. Navy to take deterrence into this new era.”

The Trident II (D5) is currently deployed on U.S. OHIO-class and U.K. VANGUARD-class submarines. Lockheed Martin, which has supported the Navy’s Fleet Ballistic Missile (FBM) program for nearly 70 years, continues to develop and sustain these weapons to preserve national and allied security.

Lockheed Martin is investing in a new 225,000-square-foot facility in Titusville, Florida, dedicated to producing components for the D5LE2 missile. The facility will expand the company’s footprint on Florida’s Space Coast and create approximately 300 new jobs.

“Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Florida continues to invest in our aerospace, aviation, and defense industries – bringing high-skill, high-wage jobs to the state,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Strategic investments like this continue to propel Florida’s workforce, adding 300 new jobs and bringing economic success to Florida communities.”

The new facility is expected to be operational by 2027, aligning with the Navy’s production schedule for the D5LE2 system. The investment underscores Lockheed Martin’s commitment to ensuring the longevity of the Trident missile program while strengthening America’s defense industrial base.