US military recommends Israeli Drone Dome for Combatant Commands

Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems reported that the U.S. Army Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) has named and recommended its Drone Dome counter unmanned aircraft systems for Combatant Commands.

“This is following a series of system demonstrations completed against a variety of drone targets,” the company said on Twitter.

The Drone Dome is a combat-proven counter unmanned air system (C-UAS) able to detect, identify, track and defeat unmanned aircraft.

Rafael says the Drone Dome provides a complete and comprehensive solution with a goal of enforcing effective UAV No-Fly zones. Drone Dome is capable of identifying unknown targets, generating alerts (based on an adaptable rules generator), and operating without causing interference to non-target airborne assets by utilizing specific jammer bandwidth and an advanced directional antenna. This is a significant asset of the Drone Dome system when operating in highly congested airspaces (civilian or military).

Drone Dome is a modular Anti Drone system and can be used as a stationary or mobile configuration, as well as customized per customer’s request.