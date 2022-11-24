Thursday, November 24, 2022
US military recommends Israeli Drone Dome for Combatant Commands

By Colton Jones
Image by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems reported that the U.S. Army Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO) has named and recommended its Drone Dome counter unmanned aircraft systems for Combatant Commands.

“This is following a series of system demonstrations completed against a variety of drone targets,” the company said on Twitter.

The Drone Dome is a combat-proven counter unmanned air system (C-UAS) able to detect, identify, track and defeat unmanned aircraft.

Rafael says the Drone Dome provides a complete and comprehensive solution with a goal of enforcing effective UAV No-Fly zones. Drone Dome is capable of identifying unknown targets, generating alerts (based on an adaptable rules generator), and operating without causing interference to non-target airborne assets by utilizing specific jammer bandwidth and an advanced directional antenna. This is a significant asset of the Drone Dome system when operating in highly congested airspaces (civilian or military).

Drone Dome is a modular Anti Drone system and can be used as a stationary or mobile configuration, as well as customized per customer’s request.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

