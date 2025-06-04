US Marine Corps buys more TRV-150C cargo drones

The Survice Engineering Co. LLC, based in Belcamp, Maryland, has received a $9.8 million contract modification to produce and deliver an additional 31 TRV-150C Tactical Resupply Unmanned Air Systems (UAS) for the U.S. Marine Corps, the Department of Defense announced.

The award, issued under a previously signed firm-fixed-price contract, also includes inspection and evaluation services for one system.

Work on the order will be completed entirely in Harford County, Maryland, with a scheduled end date of April 2026. The Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River, Maryland, is managing the procurement. The modification was not competed.

The TRV-150C is designed to operate in the most demanding environments and can reliably carry payloads of up to 68 kilograms in all-weather conditions. The system’s modular battery allows for rapid turnaround, eliminating lengthy charging cycles and improving operational tempo.

The aircraft is equipped with redundant avionics and drive systems to enhance mission assurance and flight safety. Survice Engineering says the TRV-150C has been field-tested in Arctic, desert, and maritime conditions, supporting missions where ground transport is delayed or infeasible.

The TRV-150C supports Marine Corps logistics efforts by enabling tactical resupply missions without risking crewed aircraft or convoys. The platform is part of the broader Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems initiative, which aims to increase speed, survivability, and resilience in distributed operations.